Tempe Police release video showing fatal crash involving self-driving vehicle

Tempe, Ariz. -

The Tempe Police Department released video showing the exterior and the interior of a self-driving Uber car involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

The video freezes at the point of contact, and did not show the actual collision, or the driver's reaction after the collision.

The video shows the woman killed in the crash, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, walking her bicycle across the street, right before she was hit.

Uber suspended testing of its autonomous fleet in several cities following the crash.

The Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the details of the crash, and will submit the case for review to the county's attorney's office.

