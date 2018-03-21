Broncos sign Clinton McDonald to free agent deal

The Broncos free agency hasn't stopped.

The team signed free agent Clinton McDonald to a two year contract on Wednesday.

McDonald played last for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

More info on his signing is listed below:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Denver Broncos on Wednesday signed unrestricted free-agent defensive lineman Clinton McDonald to a two-year contract, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced.

McDonald (6-2, 297 pounds) is a ninth-year player who has appeared in 97 career regular-season games (36 starts) and five postseason contests (1 start) with Tampa Bay (2014-17), Seattle (2011-13) and Cincinnati (2010). He was selected by the Bengals in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft from the University of Memphis.

His career regular-season totals include 240 tackles (157 solo), 19 sacks (130 yds.), two interceptions (6 yds.), six passes defensed and five fumble recoveries. He also owns five tackles and two fumble recoveries in postseason play.

McDonald started 34-of-45 games for the Buccaneers during the last four seasons, totaling 141 tackles (98 solo), 13.5 sacks (95.5 yds.), one interception (3 yds.), three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

The recipient of the Buccaneers’ 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, McDonald ranked second on the Bucs with five sacks in 14 games (3 starts) last season. He opened all 31 games played for Tampa Bay from 2014-16, including a career-high 13 starts in 2014 when he totaled a personal-best 45 tackles (34 solo).

In three years with the Seahawks (2011-13), McDonald appeared in 44-of-48 possible regular-season games and five playoff contests. He posted a career-best 5.5 sacks (44.5 yds.) in 2013 and was starter in Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII win against Denver.

McDonald spent his rookie season in 2009 on Cincinnati’s practice squad before making the team’s active roster in 2010 and appearing in eight games.

A first-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior at Memphis, McDonald finished his collegiate career starting 33-of-48 games and totaling 141 tackles along with 11.5 sacks. He graduated from Jacksonville (Ark.) High School and was born on Jan. 6, 1987.