USA Basketball wants shot clock added to youth game

The NBA and USA Basketball are dipping their toe into youth sports, recommending guidelines they hope will help with development and enhance playing experiences at a young age.

The recommendations include lowering the basket and prohibiting zone defense and 3-point shots at the youngest level of competition.

They also call for the use of shot-clocks at the high school level and for ages 12-14.

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley hopes the guidelines will help younger players have more success