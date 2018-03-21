Quantcast

USA Basketball wants shot clock added to youth game

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
NEW YORK (AP) -

The NBA and USA Basketball are dipping their toe into youth sports, recommending guidelines they hope will help with development and enhance playing experiences at a young age.

The recommendations include lowering the basket and prohibiting zone defense and 3-point shots at the youngest level of competition.

They also call for the use of shot-clocks at the high school level and for ages 12-14.

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley hopes the guidelines will help younger players have more success

