USA Basketball wants shot clock added to youth game

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office. Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017. Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office. "Over the past six mo...
