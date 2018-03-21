U.S. Navy rejects secular-humanist's application to serve as chaplain

After 43 members of Congress signed a letter asking the the U.S. Navy to deny the appointment of a secular-humanist to the Navy Chaplain Corps., it denied his application.

Colorado Rep Doug Lamborn (R) and Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler wrote the letter, which was signed by 43 other members of Congress.

The Navy Chaplain Appointment and Retention Eligibility Advisory group was considering recommending Dr. Jason Heap to serve as a non-religious chaplain in the Navy before the letter was written.

Rep. Lamborn issued the following response to the Navy's decision in a statement released Wednesday, which read in part:

"The very definition of the chaplaincy was at stake here, so I am relieved to see the Navy's response. Appointing a secular-humanist or atheist chaplain would have gone against everything the chaplaincy was created to do."

Rep. Lamborn's statement also said, "An individual with an avowed opposition to religion itself cannot fulfill the mission and duties of a chaplain, no matter how accomplished the candidate may be."

Rep. Vicky Hartzler also released a statement Wednesday.

"The chaplaincy is older than our country and was instituted by General Washington to meet the religious needs of his troops," Rep. Hartzler said in a news release. "This historic institution serves a vital purpose for today's service members, ensuring the free exercise of religion for our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines. I am pleased to hear that Navy has upheld the integrity of the chaplaincy."

Full letter: