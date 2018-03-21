Deputies search for missing man out of Woodland Park

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing on March 18.

The sheriff's office says 38-year old Lee Anthony Bates was last seen leaving his house at 70 Arapahoe Trail in Woodland Park. He left the area on foot and hasn't been seen since.

Bates is described as a white man, 5'9", 190 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, a medium beard, was last seen wearing a black jacket, black ball cap, blue jeans, and may be carrying a small navy blue back pack.

Deputies say they are concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact local law enforcement or the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652.

