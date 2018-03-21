Police identify suspect arrested in car vandalism case from last November

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting out windows of 13 cars with a BB gun in a Stetson Hills neighborhood last November.
Police recently identified the man responsible as 40-year old James Joseph Gile, who is wanted on an active warrant of a felony count of criminal mischief.
Detectives said Gile shot out windows in 13 vehicles on Nov. 21, 2017 in the 4500 block of Misty Drive. Police said they studied surveillance video from nearby homes, which showed the suspect and the suspect vehicle, leading them to identifying Gile.
Police have not yet released a suspect description or a vehicle description.
Police said he is "not known to be a threat to the community."
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
