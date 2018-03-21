Quantcast

Police identify suspect arrested in car vandalism case from last November

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting out windows of 13 cars with a BB gun in a Stetson Hills neighborhood last November.

Police recently identified the man responsible as 40-year old James Joseph Gile, who is wanted on an active warrant of a felony count of criminal mischief.

Detectives said Gile shot out windows in 13 vehicles on Nov. 21, 2017 in the 4500 block of Misty Drive. Police said they studied surveillance video from nearby homes, which showed the suspect and the suspect vehicle, leading them to identifying Gile.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or a vehicle description.

Police said he is "not known to be a threat to the community."

