County offering free tetanus vaccinations for those affected by Carson Midway Fire

Posted: Updated:

The El Paso County Department of Public Health will provide a free tetanus vaccination clinic this Friday for anyone cleaning up after the Carson Midway fire.

Free vaccinations will be available at the Hanover Fire Station No. 3 at 7960 Indian Village Heights from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Free vaccines will be given to those ages 7 and older while supplies last.

The vaccine is recommended to those working in near the Carson Midway fire who have not had a tetanus vaccine within the last five years.

The county will also offer vaccinations at the El Paso County Public Health Immunization Clinic, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment call 719-578-3199, and select option 5.

Tetanus is usually found in soil, dust and manure and can enter the body through cuts from contaminated objects like nails and splinters.

People in the burn area should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, long pants, and safety glasses during cleanup operations and wash hands thoroughly after handling dirty debris.

Any items covered in soot should be wiped down and watering your yard will help disperse soot into the soil, which lessens possible exposure to tetanus.

Keep children away from debris and don’t allow them to play with toys or objects that have been in contact with ash and debris. 

