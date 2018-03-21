County offering free tetanus vaccinations for those affected by Carson Midway Fire

The El Paso County Department of Public Health will provide a free tetanus vaccination clinic this Friday for anyone cleaning up after the Carson Midway fire.
Free vaccinations will be available at the Hanover Fire Station No. 3 at 7960 Indian Village Heights from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Free vaccines will be given to those ages 7 and older while supplies last.
The vaccine is recommended to those working in near the Carson Midway fire who have not had a tetanus vaccine within the last five years.
The county will also offer vaccinations at the El Paso County Public Health Immunization Clinic, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment call 719-578-3199, and select option 5.
Tetanus is usually found in soil, dust and manure and can enter the body through cuts from contaminated objects like nails and splinters.
People in the burn area should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, long pants, and safety glasses during cleanup operations and wash hands thoroughly after handling dirty debris.
Any items covered in soot should be wiped down and watering your yard will help disperse soot into the soil, which lessens possible exposure to tetanus.
Keep children away from debris and don’t allow them to play with toys or objects that have been in contact with ash and debris.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
