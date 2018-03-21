Wednesday Evening Weather; Heating up around here!

Today's Forecast:

A high pressure area over the southern Plains is helping to create a rapid warm-up, as expected. But equally important, the Jet Stream itself is moving well north of us again. Now, there is a minor player in this story. A large but dying storm, in the Pacific Northwest, is ejecting a small piece of itself towards us Thursday into Friday. But, not only is the track not good for precipitation here, but down-sloping winds will chew up what little moisture comes with it, plus, the warmer air itself, can hold more moisture. So, we will just pick up some cloudiness from it, along with decent winds...which will increase Fire Danger.

It is worth mentioning though, the pattern appears to be headed for a marked change. Early next week. It appears that the Jet will come down and sit nearly overhead...and a storm will ripple along it, and create a significant up-slope flow. If you're looking for precipitation, that's the pattern you have been waiting for. Should that hold, there is reason to expect a broad area of accumulating snow early next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 37, High - 71. Partly cloudy to clear tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, warm Thursday. Occasionally breezy.

PUEBLO: Low - 35, High - 79. Partly cloudy to clear tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, warm Thursday. Occasionally breezy.

CANON CITY: Low - 37, High - 74. Partly cloudy to clear tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, warm Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32, High - 61. Partly cloudy tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, mild Thursday. Occasionally breezy.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 31, High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, mild Thursday.

PLAINS: Low - 38, High - 80. Partly cloudy to clear tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, warm Thursday. Occasionally breezy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 77. Partly cloudy to clear tonight with a light South/SE wind. Partly sunny, warm Thursday. Occasionally breezy.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Saturday & Sunday both appear "Fair", that is to say, at least Partly Sunny...but the next weather-maker will be setting up shop for Monday & Tuesday (and maybe Wednesday!) Snow is forecast to begin in the mountains Sunday during the day, but precip is likely to hold off on the Front Range until early Monday morning (at least). As said earlier above, it could be accumulating/significant rain to snow Monday & Tuesday (and Wednesday?) Certainly colder, and windy too. Best looking storm, 5 days away, this Winter...