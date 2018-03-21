Quantcast

Colorado Springs businessman enters GOP race for governor

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Barry Farah, a Colorado Springs businessman, has joined the Republican race for governor.
  
Farah announced Wednesday he wants to appeal to the party's core conservatives. He advocates school choice and helping federal authorities crack down on illegal immigration.
  
Farah will need at least 30 percent of delegate votes at the April 14 state GOP assembly to qualify for the June party primary. It's too late for him to petition onto the ballot.
  
Attorney General Cynthia Coffman also aims to qualify at the assembly.
  
Farah has founded firms specializing in engineering, technology and business consulting. He is CEO of the high-tech firm Precocity LLC.
  
Farah has contributed to various Republican committees and candidates, including $550 for Coffman's successful 2014 run for attorney general, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

