Colorado Springs businessman enters GOP race for governor

Barry Farah, a Colorado Springs businessman, has joined the Republican race for governor.
Farah announced Wednesday he wants to appeal to the party's core conservatives. He advocates school choice and helping federal authorities crack down on illegal immigration.
Farah will need at least 30 percent of delegate votes at the April 14 state GOP assembly to qualify for the June party primary. It's too late for him to petition onto the ballot.
Attorney General Cynthia Coffman also aims to qualify at the assembly.
Farah has founded firms specializing in engineering, technology and business consulting. He is CEO of the high-tech firm Precocity LLC.
Farah has contributed to various Republican committees and candidates, including $550 for Coffman's successful 2014 run for attorney general, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
