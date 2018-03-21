Longmont pushing tougher prairie dog exterminations rules

Longmont city officials have voted to pass tougher rules on prairie dog exterminations.
The Daily Times-Call reports Longmont's City Council voted Tuesday to direct city staff to work on a proposed ordinance that will require all public and private landowners to obtain city permission before exterminating 25 or more prairie dogs.
Landowners will be required to demonstrate that they had attempted relocate the animals before applying for extermination.
The requirements were sought by prairie dog activists.
Most council members say the activists should take a more active role in identifying sites where the animals can be moved to within a reasonable amount of time.
They also approved activists' suggestion to switch from chemical pesticides to pressured carbon monoxide in exterminations.
It may be added as a rule in the ordinance.
