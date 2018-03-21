Custer County enforces Stage II Fire Restrictions

The Custer County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to enforce Stage II Fire Restrictions for private and county owned property.

The restrictions will be in effect for 30 days unless there is an ample amount of moisture, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. All people are encouraged to review these fire restrictions and be aware of the precautions to take in preventing a wildfire during these dry conditions.

The purpose of the ordinance is to protect public health, safety, and the welfare of the people of Custer County by restricting open fires and open burning, according to the ordinance.

The following activities are prohibited under a Stage II Fire Ban:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, coal-burning or woodburning stove, charcoal-fueled or wood-fueled cooking, or other open fires of any type at any location shall be temporarily suspended.

Grills using propane or other bottled fuels shall be allowed only in areas free of flammable vegetation and other flammable materials, and must be used in a manner which presents no fire danger to the surrounding area.

No grill in use shall be left unattended, and there shall be an adequate water supply and/or a fire extinguisher on site during such use.

Use of a coal-burning or wood-burning stove or fireplace in a private residence shall be allowed only if the flue pipe, chimney, or other exhaust structure is equipped with a properly installed NFPA*-approved spark arrestor such as a chimney cap.

Off-road use or parking of a motor vehicle in an area which presents the possibility of sparks or exhaust heat igniting surrounding flammable vegetation shall be temporarily suspended during the period of time a Stage II Fire Ban is in effect.

The county says in 30 days the ban will be reviewed and additional recommendations will be provided. The National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands are currently not under fire restrictions, but people are asked to use caution.

For more information on the restrictions, click here and go to the 'Burn Ordinance' link. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Office of Emergency Management.