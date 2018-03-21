Custer County enforces Stage II Fire Restrictions

The Custer County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to enforce Stage II Fire Restrictions for private and county owned property.
The restrictions will be in effect for 30 days unless there is an ample amount of moisture, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. All people are encouraged to review these fire restrictions and be aware of the precautions to take in preventing a wildfire during these dry conditions.
The purpose of the ordinance is to protect public health, safety, and the welfare of the people of Custer County by restricting open fires and open burning, according to the ordinance.
The following activities are prohibited under a Stage II Fire Ban:
The county says in 30 days the ban will be reviewed and additional recommendations will be provided. The National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands are currently not under fire restrictions, but people are asked to use caution.
For more information on the restrictions, click here and go to the 'Burn Ordinance' link. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Office of Emergency Management.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.