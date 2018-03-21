Storm Safe Visits Rockrimmon Elementary

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited the 5th graders at Rockrimmon Elementary School in Colorado Springs to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.
The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to ask questions about staying safe. They were also excited because it was the last day of school before Spring Break!
For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com
For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.
Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
