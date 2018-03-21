Quantcast

Lt. Jim Downing's private memorial service to be streamed online

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Longtime Colorado Springs resident and Pearl Harbor survivor, Lt. Jim Downing will be will be honored at a private memorial service to be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 27.

The service will be held at Glen Eyrie Conference Center in Colorado Springs. The service is private and closed to the public, but will be streamed online.

The public can watch the service via live stream at jimdowning.net

The public is also invited to watch the lives stream with others at Glen Eyrie, while seating lasts. Those wanting to attend the streaming at Glen Eyrie must reserve a spot and can do so at jimdowning.net. Attendees must have a printed ticket in hand to be admitted.  

Lt. Downing requested that any memorial gifts go to The Next Generation Fund. Donations can also be made at jimdowning.net

KOAA News 5 will have the live stream available on our website. koaa.com

Lt. Downing lived in Colorado Springs for more than 60 years, and served on the staff of The Navigators, a Christian ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs. He served in the Navy for 24 years and regularly spoke about his experiences as a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

For more information on the service and Lt. Downing, call: (719) 290 - 3224

Lieutenant Jim Downing's 104 years of service

  • Fremont County Clerk arrested, accused of embezzling county money

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:54:29 GMT

    Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

