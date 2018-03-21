Lt. Jim Downing's private memorial service to be streamed online

Longtime Colorado Springs resident and Pearl Harbor survivor, Lt. Jim Downing will be will be honored at a private memorial service to be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 27.
The service will be held at Glen Eyrie Conference Center in Colorado Springs. The service is private and closed to the public, but will be streamed online.
The public can watch the service via live stream at jimdowning.net
The public is also invited to watch the lives stream with others at Glen Eyrie, while seating lasts. Those wanting to attend the streaming at Glen Eyrie must reserve a spot and can do so at jimdowning.net. Attendees must have a printed ticket in hand to be admitted.
Lt. Downing requested that any memorial gifts go to The Next Generation Fund. Donations can also be made at jimdowning.net
KOAA News 5 will have the live stream available on our website. koaa.com
Lt. Downing lived in Colorado Springs for more than 60 years, and served on the staff of The Navigators, a Christian ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs. He served in the Navy for 24 years and regularly spoke about his experiences as a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.
For more information on the service and Lt. Downing, call: (719) 290 - 3224
