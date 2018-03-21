Kidde recalls nearly 452,000 dual smoke detectors

Kidde, a fire safety product manufacturer, has announced the recall of nearly 452,000 dual smoke detectors.
The company says the recall is due to a risk of the detector failing to alert buyers of a fire. According to a release, a protective yellow cap was left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two smoke sensors affecting the alarm's ability to detect smoke.
This could pose a risk to any owners of the detector in not being warned of a fire in their home.
The company says all consumers who have this product should remove it from where it is placed, and inspect it through the opening on the side to check if there is a yellow cap. If a yellow cap is seen, consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement.
People are encouraged not to take the alarm part, open the casing, or remove the yellow cap. If no yellow cap is present, the alarm can be reinstalled, according to the company.
Kidde says around 452,000 dual smoke detectors were sold in the US, and about 40,000 in Canada.
If you have a Kidde dual smoke detector, click here for instructions on how to check it and register for a replacement.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
