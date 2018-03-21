Kidde recalls nearly 452,000 dual smoke detectors

Kidde, a fire safety product manufacturer, has announced the recall of nearly 452,000 dual smoke detectors.

The company says the recall is due to a risk of the detector failing to alert buyers of a fire. According to a release, a protective yellow cap was left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two smoke sensors affecting the alarm's ability to detect smoke.



This could pose a risk to any owners of the detector in not being warned of a fire in their home.

The company says all consumers who have this product should remove it from where it is placed, and inspect it through the opening on the side to check if there is a yellow cap. If a yellow cap is seen, consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement.

People are encouraged not to take the alarm part, open the casing, or remove the yellow cap. If no yellow cap is present, the alarm can be reinstalled, according to the company.

Kidde says around 452,000 dual smoke detectors were sold in the US, and about 40,000 in Canada.

If you have a Kidde dual smoke detector, click here for instructions on how to check it and register for a replacement.