Pueblo Police searching for missing endangered adult

Pueblo Police say they are looking for 58-year old missing endangered adult.
According to police, David Justice walked away from Trinity Life Gardens in the 2400 block of Oakshire Lane early Tuesday morning. Police say Justice is a resident of a facility where he suffers from a medical condition.
He has not taken his medication since Monday, and police say it is unknown where he may have gone.
Justice is described as a white man with gray hair, 6'0", 170-180 pounds, light complexion, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.
If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
