Pueblo Police searching for missing endangered adult

Pueblo Police say they are looking for 58-year old missing endangered adult.

According to police, David Justice walked away from Trinity Life Gardens in the 2400 block of Oakshire Lane early Tuesday morning. Police say Justice is a resident of a facility where he suffers from a medical condition.

He has not taken his medication since Monday, and police say it is unknown where he may have gone.

Justice is described as a white man with gray hair, 6'0", 170-180 pounds, light complexion, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.