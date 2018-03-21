Firefighter works to curb cancer by cleaning gear

A Colorado firefighter is curbing cancer by cleaning dirty gear.
South Metro Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations Troy Jackson has battled a lot of fires in his 30-year career.
Now, he's battling cancer after being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma five years ago.
Since then, he's endured chemo, radiation, surgeries and needles.
"The doctors know I will die from this cancer what that timeline looks like for me is a little hard to say. I won't live past another ten to fifteen years," said Jackson.
The chief says his cancer is from firefighting because it's so rare and started in his airways.
"If I could go back and do it all over, I wish we knew the impact carcinogen would have on us during our career. I wish that we knew that walking around with dirty filthy gear was not good for us and having it in the station and on the rigs," said Jackson.
Fifteen South Metro firefighters are currently battling cancer, matching the national trend.
That's why Jackson and his fellow firefighters are practicing new protocol to stay safe.
Firefighters must wash off right after a fire and change out of dirty gear right away to stop carcinogens from settling into their skin.
"Even if I only help one person not go through chemo and radiation and live through a cancer diagnosis, I'm ahead of the game," said Jackson.
The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health says firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general U.S. population.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
