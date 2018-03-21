2018 Colorado fishing licenses now available

It's time to get ready for another season of fishing.

Fishing licenses for the 2018 season are now available in Colorado.

A license purchased this year will be valid through March 31st of 2019.

Licenses are available online through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, at any Parks and Wildlife office, and at any of the hundreds of authorized sales agents statewide.

CPW provides a range of options for anglers including both the annual fishing license and one-day fishing licenses as well as educational opportunities for those new to angling.

For anglers over the age of 16, an annual fee costs $26. A senior license will cost only a dollar for those over the age of 65, and if you are under the age 16, you can fish for free.

CPW said they stock 90 million fish each year into Colorado waters to ensure quality fishing opportunities.