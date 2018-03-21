2018 Colorado fishing licenses now available

It's time to get ready for another season of fishing.
Fishing licenses for the 2018 season are now available in Colorado.
A license purchased this year will be valid through March 31st of 2019.
Licenses are available online through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, at any Parks and Wildlife office, and at any of the hundreds of authorized sales agents statewide.
CPW provides a range of options for anglers including both the annual fishing license and one-day fishing licenses as well as educational opportunities for those new to angling.
For anglers over the age of 16, an annual fee costs $26. A senior license will cost only a dollar for those over the age of 65, and if you are under the age 16, you can fish for free.
CPW said they stock 90 million fish each year into Colorado waters to ensure quality fishing opportunities.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
