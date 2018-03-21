Sheriff Elder will appeal ruling on immigrant inmates

Sheriff Bill Elder will appeal a court ruling preventing him from holding inmates who have posted bond for possible deportation.
District Court Judge Eric Bentley ruled Tuesday that El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder cannot use requests from immigration authorities to continue holding two men after they have paid bond.
In a statement, El Paso County said it will ask the Colorado Supreme Court to consider the preliminary ruling in a lawsuit brought by the Colorado American Civil Liberties Union, saying it involves an "unsettled area of law."
Elder signed an agreement with U.S. Customs Enforcement and Immigration to house inmates. Despite Elder's cooperation with ICE, the county criticized the agency for not honoring "its obligation to defend or stand in the place of the sheriff" in the case.
RELATED:
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.