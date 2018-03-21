White House defends Putin call

President Trump revealed Tuesday he had a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and may meet with him in the not so distant future.
The White House says discipline and dialogue can co-exist, saying the U.S. is being tough on Russia and the recent sanctions prove that, but the countries can and should continue to have conversations about other things.
"I suspect we will probably be meeting in the not too distant future to discuss the arms race which is getting out of control," said President Trump.
The president called Putin Tuesday to congratulate him on his recent re-election, but did not comment on the voting process itself, one widely considered fixed and unfair.
Missing from that phone call was any talk of Russian election meddling, even as top senators continue to raise the red flag.
Members of the Senate intelligence committee warning that America is not doing enough to protect 2018.
Senator John McCain had strong words on the president's phone call to Putin, saying in a statement, "the American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on sham elections."
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
