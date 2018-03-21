Court denies leave for gunman in 2010 school shooting in Littleton

On February 23rd, 2010 terror gripped the teenagers and teachers outside Deer Creek Middle School in Littleton. Bruco Eastwood shot two students, Reagan Weber and Matthew Thieu. Both survived.

A little over eight years later, a Colorado district court ruled 40-year-old Bruco Eastwood, should not be allowed to leave the Colorado Mental Health Institute without supervision.

The institute filed a plea on behalf of Eastwood last December. He was seeking the court's approval for him to leave the grounds of the state hospital without staff supervision. Eastwood hoped to find part-time employment, volunteer at a friendly center and visit with his mother. He requested to spend three or four overnight visits annually at his mother's home. The court in its denial said it found issue with Eastwood visiting his mother, citing Eastwood's "troubled history" with her.

During Eastwood's trial in 2011, he was quoted as saying, “Words cannot express how remorseful I am about my reactions.” Eastwood was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity and a judge sent him off to the state’s mental hospital in Pueblo.

In 2015, he asked a judge to allow him to leave the hospital in a supervised setting for short trips, to go shopping, and also to go out to dinner. The judge granted Eastwood’s motion. It was the first step that could eventually lead to his total freedom.