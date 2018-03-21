Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Pole vaulting champion doctor urges involvement in clubs for fitness

COLORADO SPRINGS -

In this story we're asking how do you stay motivated to be active?  Dr. Ian Tullberg is the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs who urges people to be active year around, by joining a club or sports league.  

It doesn’t matter how young or old you are or what the club or activity may be says Dr. Tullberg, “Whether it be an archery club or a darts club or track and field club.  I'm involved in masters track and field, and the camaraderie that you build with other folks and other competitors and the amount of friends that I've gathered already in doing this in the last year is tremendous.  It also keeps that competitive fire going.”

As a former Colorado high school State Champion, and a Champion decathlete at Drake University the competitive fire is a recognized key motivator he is tapping into to keep fit.

Last weekend in Maryland, Dr. Tullberg was crowned National Champion with a personal record vault, of 4.35 Meters.  He won gold in his age group and putting up the highest vault for all age groups at the meet.

He is currently ranked number 1 in the world in masters indoor vault, and number 1 in the U.S.  but Dr. Tullberg says but you don't have to chase high level achievements like he does to get the benefit of being involved in a sport or club to keep your mind and body healthy.  

“There are dart clubs there are archery clubs, there's bridge clubs.  You don’t have to find something new, so an adult soccer league or a swimming club will do the trick.  There's all kinds of other things that you can do."

If you can bring a social or competitive aspect to your club or sport activity, it can help keep many people motivated long after the desire to keep going to gym has faded.

