Your Healthy Family: Pole vaulting champion doctor urges involvement in clubs for fitness

Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
