Rollover crash leaves two seriously injured in El Paso County

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
EL PASO COUNTY -

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash on South Squirrel Creek Road in El Paso County.

State Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to State Patrol, the vehicle involved was traveling south on Squirrel Creek Road when the driver failed to make a left hand curve and went off the right side of the road.

The driver then over-corrected and spun the vehicle. After hitting a telephone box and barbed wire fence, the vehicle rolled multiple times.

23-year-old Jesse Gunther of Colorado Springs was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Gunther was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital via Flight for Life.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Wesley Rich of Hanover. Rich was also not wearing his seat belt and sustained serious injuries from the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. State Patrol said that alcohol is being considered the primary factor of the crash.

