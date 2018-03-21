Quantcast

Construction on NB I-25 runs late and causes delays for commuters

Written By Nia Bender
Be prepared for delays on I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Woodmen Rd. for the next several months. Especially during the overnight hours, between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Lanes are being shifted as the Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC. works on the $12-million dollar project. Crews were running late this morning and two left lanes were closed at Garden of the Gods. Construction is supposed to be wrapped up by 5:00 a.m. in time for rush hour.

That was not the case this morning and commuters found lengthy delays starting before Fillmore St. Typically, contractors are fined for not having the lanes open by a specific time.  

The majority of construction work will take place Monday through Friday; however, some weekend work may be required to complete the project in one construction season by the December 2018 goal.

