Thieves target unsecured cars on Colorado Springs' east side

Nearly 20 vehicles on the east side of Colorado Springs were either entered or stolen early Tuesday morning.

According to Colorado Springs Police, 16 cars were entered and one was stolen in the Stetson Hills area. Police said the crimes happened on Dublin Blvd. to the North, Stetson Hills Blvd. to the South, Tutt Blvd. to the West, and Anna Lee Way to the East.

These vehicles were all parked either in the street or in the driveway residences. Police said that many of the vehicles were unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle that was stolen.

Springs Police said that an additional two cars were stolen around the same time in an area nearby. These vehicle were stolen out of a garage with the door left open and the keys hanging on the garage wall.

The thefts are still under investigation. Colorado Springs Police want to remind residents to lock their cars and secure their homes, garages included.