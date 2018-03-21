Quantcast

Thieves target unsecured cars on Colorado Springs' east side - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Thieves target unsecured cars on Colorado Springs' east side

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Nearly 20 vehicles on the east side of Colorado Springs were either entered or stolen early Tuesday morning.

According to Colorado Springs Police, 16 cars were entered and one was stolen in the Stetson Hills area. Police said the crimes happened on Dublin Blvd. to the North, Stetson Hills Blvd. to the South, Tutt Blvd. to the West, and Anna Lee Way to the East.

These vehicles were all parked either in the street or in the driveway residences. Police said that many of the vehicles were unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle that was stolen.

Springs Police said that an additional two cars were stolen around the same time in an area nearby. These vehicle were stolen out of a garage with the door left open and the keys hanging on the garage wall.

The thefts are still under investigation. Colorado Springs Police want to remind residents to lock their cars and secure their homes, garages included.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fremont County Clerk arrested

    Fremont County Clerk arrested

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:30:39 GMT

    Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.

    Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Austin serial bombing suspect identified

    Austin serial bombing suspect identified

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:37:40 GMT

    The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday. 

    The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?