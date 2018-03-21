Quantcast

Pueblo and El Paso County health rankings released

The list of Colorado's healthiest counties is out and there's some surprising results!  
 
These rankings consider factors like quality of life, access to health care, even substance abuse. The data gives health officials the information they need to make informed decisions and improve!  

Here's how we stack up! Out of 58 counties, El Paso County came in overall at 29 and Pueblo County came in at 53. 

Folks in El Paso County are on the move! The percentage of adults reporting no physical activity is down to 16% and 90% say they have access to some form of exercise. 

Something to watch? Adult obesity is up to 23%.  

"We are still a lean county, but it's still a rising trend," said El Paso County Health Development and Strategic Initiatives Officer Kelley Vivian. "We really want to look closely at those underlying causes for obesity."

"We want more folks to be engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity," continued Vivian. "We want more people using our parks and open spaces."

In Pueblo County only 9% of people below 65 are uninsured. That number has actually decreased in recent years! Another strength? Ensuring mammogram screenings! Pueblo is actually above the state average by 2%.

Pueblo Health Officials also expressed their concerns with the obesity rate - it's up to 27%.  

Keep in mind both of these counties moved in their rankings. El Paso County moved up from 33 to 29, while Pueblo fell from 51 to 53.
For more information on how your county ranks visit Countyhealthrankings.org.

