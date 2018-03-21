Wednesday Morning Weather: Warmer Today With A Light Breeze

Today's Forecast:

Another very nice day is coming to southern Colorado with a sunny start to the day and mild temperatures! Clouds will build into the afternoon with some weak energy running through the upper atmosphere but we should stay dry other than an isolated shower over Pikes Peak. Despite the building clouds we'll still warm to a very nice and mild day with Colorado Springs warming just short of 60 and Pueblo into the mid 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and breezy with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Spotty mountain snow will return today and Thursday but especially for Friday with pretty solid accumulation expected going into a busy ski weekend. It's a little too early to know exact totals for we're likely to see very good powder accumulations on Friday, leaving a great weekend to get that last good ski trip in! Red Flag Warnings will likely return to the lower elevations by Friday with very warm and strong winds expected through the afternoon.