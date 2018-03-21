Wednesday Morning Weather: Warmer Today With A Light Breeze

Today's Forecast:
Another very nice day is coming to southern Colorado with a sunny start to the day and mild temperatures! Clouds will build into the afternoon with some weak energy running through the upper atmosphere but we should stay dry other than an isolated shower over Pikes Peak. Despite the building clouds we'll still warm to a very nice and mild day with Colorado Springs warming just short of 60 and Pueblo into the mid 60s.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and breezy with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and with a light breeze with building clouds. Clearing skies and cool tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
Spotty mountain snow will return today and Thursday but especially for Friday with pretty solid accumulation expected going into a busy ski weekend. It's a little too early to know exact totals for we're likely to see very good powder accumulations on Friday, leaving a great weekend to get that last good ski trip in! Red Flag Warnings will likely return to the lower elevations by Friday with very warm and strong winds expected through the afternoon.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
