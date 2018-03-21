Firefighters offer home defense tips for grass fire protection

As they've said during both the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, firefighters on the Carson Midway Fire told News 5 they had an easier time protecting homes that utilized mitigation techniques than those that did not.

Except, the two aforementioned fires involved forest terrain. On the Carson Midway Fire, flames ripped through brush and plains with ease.

"The way I saw on TV the flames flying across the prairie like they did, it would take no time at all to consume this house," said Steven Yengich, a Pueblo West homeowner.

The fast-moving flames from Friday's fire have homeowners across southern Colorado on high alert, including Yengich.

"I mean it was unfortunate it happened," he said. "But it's so dry, you know, you can expect stuff like that now."

He's put considerable thought into protecting his home, like keeping combustible material away from the house, using rock instead of mulch, and trimming down weeds.

"I maintain the back, cut it every two or three times a year," he said. "The weeds don't grow back there. I keep most of it cut pretty short."

But the vacant lot next door is full of overgrown brush. And as we saw Friday, it's prime material to burn.

Erik Duran, public information officer for the Pueblo Fire Department, said it's that easy-burning fuel that homeowners should be concerned about.

"It's that dry vegetation. The trees, the dry bushes, the dry grass that's actually going to catch fire and spread that fire quickly," Duran said.

That's why firefighters advise homeowners, especially out on the prairies, to spend the money and put the work in now, rather than paying more for potential damages down the road.

"Just like the firefighters are getting prepared for our season to battle the fires that occur, we would like the citizens to be aware of what they can do," Duran said.

Like Yengich has done, Duran said it's best to keep weeds, grasses and brush trimmed at a safe height.

During a large-scale fire, embers blowing in the wind are what help fires grow even larger. They burn with ease in light fuels like those.

"And it takes a lot of work to maintain a yard," Duran said. "If you can routinely go out there and keep those vegetation cut low, expose of the clippings properly, the chances of that being in your area is slim."

Additionally, Duran said watering plants and bushes should be a routine chore, as the dry season continues into the spring and summer months.

"Don't be lax, it can happen to you," Yengich said. "You can't sit back and say it'll never happen."

Other ways you can create defensible space around your home include stacking firewood away from the home, consistently maintaining and checking on the roof and gutters, as well as removing dead limbs and leaves from trees.