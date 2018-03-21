Worker killed while performing rockfall mitigation in Clear Creek Canyon

Authorities say a contract employee died after falling nearly 70 feet (21 meters) while working on a rock fall mitigation project in Clear Creek Canyon west of Denver.

KMGH-TV reports 39-year-old Jaime Sarinana-Herrera fell Tuesday afternoon while working on the canyon walls that abut U.S. Highway 6. Investigators have not said what caused him to fall.

Sarinana-Herrera was working for Apex Rockfall Mitigation, a Grand Junction-based company that the Colorado Department of Transportation has contracted for the $3 million project.

Crews are removing scaled rock and installing mesh anchors to prevent future rock falls. No other information was released.