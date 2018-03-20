Families of fallen El Paso County officers get faster access to pensions

The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.

The board made the change in order to give grieving families of any El Paso County officer killed in the line of duty more options on how they receive this benefit.

Designed to help Deputy Flick's family right away and protect more families further down the road.

It's been six weeks since El Paso County Sheriff's Detective Micah Flick was tragically killed in the line of duty.

"We have a cultural epidemic of a lack of respect for law enforcement and authority," Rachael Flick, Micah's wife said at his funeral.

About a week later, Rachael Flick learned her family's healthcare benefits would end the month after Micah was killed.

"I had no idea that we would lose that in light of his death," she said.

El Paso County Commissioners quickly voted to extend her family's healthcare policy for a full year, within 10 days of his death, and Rachael was told that wouldn't be the only change.

"Sheriff Elder is reviewing and transforming many policies to make sure that we and our family are cared for," she said.

Just interviewed the El Paso County Treasurer Mark Lowderman (and his adorable dog Stella ??) on a policy he helped change, giving families of fallen officers quicker access to their pensions. This will directly impact fallen Deputy Micah Flick's family. Full story at 10 on @KOAA pic.twitter.com/zLn35A5ref — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 20, 2018

"It became apparent that we needed to make a change to the plan," Mark Lowderman, El Paso County Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Retirement said.

Up until Monday, the way the retirement policy was written, his family would have had to wait until Micah was eligible for retirement to receive his pension.

"In this particular case, that would have meant that his family would have had to wait about 20 years to see the monthly retirement benefit," Lowderman said.

Assuring families of fallen officers will not be left behind in their darkest hour, the county has now made that money available to families one month after the line of duty death.

"It's sad that it takes a tragic circumstance like in this case, a death of a deputy, to spawn this but it was certainly a long time coming, it needed to be done," he said.

Among other options, families will be given the choice to receive the pension in monthly payments or one lump-some.

"I would certainly hope and I'm sure the board hopes as well that in some way, that helps them during a difficult time," he said.

And Lowderman says this could mean a sign of the times, so the move is meant to protect more families down the line.

"God forbid this happens again, the surviving spouse, the surviving family will be taken care of," he said.

The board was able to make these changes retroactively so they went into effect on January 1st which means Deputy Flick's family will be eligible to start receiving these benefits at any time.