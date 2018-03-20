Fire near Woodmen Road burns more than 200 acres

A fast-moving grass fire that sent plumes of smoke visible for miles in El Paso County burned an estimated 242 acres Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which caused traffic problems for drivers heading east on Woodmen Road near Mohawk Road. No structures were threatened by the fire.

The Falcon Fire Department said firefighters will patrol the area overnight to make sure it doesn't flare up again.

Crews had to deal with 15-20 mph winds in the area while putting out the fire. The fire was considered fully contained a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No official cause of the fire has been provided.