Quantcast

Fire near Woodmen Road burns more than 200 acres - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fire near Woodmen Road burns more than 200 acres

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

A fast-moving grass fire that sent plumes of smoke visible for miles in El Paso County burned an estimated 242 acres Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which caused traffic problems for drivers heading east on Woodmen Road near Mohawk Road. No structures were threatened by the fire.

The Falcon Fire Department said firefighters will patrol the area overnight to make sure it doesn't flare up again.

Crews had to deal with 15-20 mph winds in the area while putting out the fire. The fire was considered fully contained a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No official cause of the fire has been provided.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:50:58 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

  • Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:59:18 GMT

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?