Fire near Woodmen Road burns more than 200 acres

A fast-moving grass fire that sent plumes of smoke visible for miles in El Paso County burned an estimated 242 acres Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which caused traffic problems for drivers heading east on Woodmen Road near Mohawk Road. No structures were threatened by the fire.
The Falcon Fire Department said firefighters will patrol the area overnight to make sure it doesn't flare up again.
Crews had to deal with 15-20 mph winds in the area while putting out the fire. The fire was considered fully contained a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
No official cause of the fire has been provided.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.