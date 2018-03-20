AMR defends response times in Colorado Springs

AMR is responding to a news report this week, detailing the number of times the ambulance company responded to a late call.

We put in a request to the city, under the Colorado Open Records Act, looking for response times in 2017.

It's information that was already released to a local newspaper-- but the city decided not to give us those same numbers on Tuesday.

They have three days to respond, though.

News5 was able to obtain the contract between AMR and the city-- as well as statistics provided to us by AMR.

According to the contract, AMR has eight minutes to respond on scene to an emergency, in city limits.

If the Colorado Springs Fire Department gets there first, then AMR has an additional four minutes to respond before being considered "late."

That response time is allowed to be later in suburban and rural areas.

AMR says there were about 4,200 times last year, when crews failed to meet their contracted response times.

That's out of about 61,000 calls a year, though--meaning they were on time to just over 93% of their calls in 2017.

The contract requires at least 92%, which AMR says they've exceeded since the start of their contract.

"Nobody can run 100%. Just with the growth of the city, the congestion, weather--everything takes part and has different factors in what creates that late response," said AMR Operations Supervisor Jon Webb.

Webb also tells News5 that AMR pays the city $1.17 million per year in reimbursement for Colorado Springs Fire Department responses, which they say has had a negative impact on their own times.

"When you're paying a contract fee, that takes away from the available staffing that we can add to the system and ambulances we can add to the streets," he said.

"So it does definitely have an impact," Webb added.

News5 reached out to Priority Ambulance, who are currently in the middle of negotiations for a future contract with the city, to take a closer look at their response times in some of the bigger cities they serve.

Their contracts vary from Colorado Springs, so we can't do an exact side-by-side analysis.

But, a spokeswoman tells us Priority Ambulance has met all of their contracted response times.

In some cases, they were only required to hit 90%, versus 92%, required in Colorado Springs.