Pueblo police officers deliver meals, smiles to home-bound seniors

Pueblo Police officers are giving their own meaning to the phrase "protect and serve."



On Tuesday, six officers volunteered with "Meals on Wheels" to protect Pueblo's home-bound seniors from hunger and isolation by serving them lunch in the comfort of their own homes.



Meals on Wheels helps deliver more than 500 meals a day to elderly residents who can't prepare a meal for themselves.



The visit could be their only chance to socialize on any given day.



"Our volunteers actually are their lifeline to the outside world," said Jane Schifferdecker with Meals on Wheels.



The program is part of Pueblo's Senior Resource Development Agency, which aims to give seniors the choice and opportunity to stay in their homes.

For the past five years, Pueblo police officers have set aside some time to deliver meals and smiles.





"The opportunity for a police officer to see a smile and the light in someone's eyes is crucial. I think it's good for the soul," said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport.

For Pueblo police officers, their mission to serve means caring for this vulnerable population.



"They are really the innocence of our community," remarked Chief Davenport.



"They deserve to feel safe and to feel to feel protected."



Meals on Wheels started in Pueblo 47 years ago and the Pueblo Police Department plans to continue their partnership with the program for the foreseeable future.

