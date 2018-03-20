Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder among headliners at new Denver music festival

Denver's brand new Grandoozy music festival announced its lineup Tuesday, with three big names across several genres headlining the three-night festival.
Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Steve Wonder will headline the festival at the Overland Park golf course in Denver from Sept. 14-16.
It also features Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Logic, Ty Dolla Sign, Young the Giant, De La Soul, the Chainsmokers among others.
The "Grandoozy" festival will also offer food and drink "experiences" highlighting Denver restaurants and breweries at the festival.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with three-day passes starting at $224.50. Tickets will go on sale a day early for Capitol One cardholders.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
