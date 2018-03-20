Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder among headliners at new Denver music festival

Denver's brand new Grandoozy music festival announced its lineup Tuesday, with three big names across several genres headlining the three-night festival.

Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Steve Wonder will headline the festival at the Overland Park golf course in Denver from Sept. 14-16.

It also features Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Logic, Ty Dolla Sign, Young the Giant, De La Soul, the Chainsmokers among others.

The "Grandoozy" festival will also offer food and drink "experiences" highlighting Denver restaurants and breweries at the festival.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with three-day passes starting at $224.50. Tickets will go on sale a day early for Capitol One cardholders.