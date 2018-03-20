Transportation bill vote delayed in senate

The top priority bill for Senate Republicans won't be voted on for at least another day.
Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert wanted to give members of the senate additional time to look over some amendments to the bill, delaying the vote until tomorrow.
The bill has taken up hours of debate in the senate in just the last week.
Last week democrats filibustered the bill for hours, giving testimony on the reasons why the bill shouldn't pass as it currently stands.
If the bill passes, it would take 10% of existing sales and use tax- this use of public money would need voter approval, which would go on the ballot in November.
Senate democrats argued the bill on Wednesday and Thursday last week, raising concerns that the bill would delay projects already approved for construction this year.
Republicans say the bill would fund the top priority projects the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has outlined.
One of those projects includes widening 'The Gap', a stretch of I-25 in between Monument and Castle Rock.
