Prairie Heights Elementary to reopen Wednesday following tire fire

Students at Prairie Heights Elementary in Fountain will be returning to school on Wednesday following a tire fire that started in connection to the Carson Midway Fire.

Tires burning in an area near the school forced the building to shut down on Tuesday. With all the smoke coming from the fire, officials wanted to make sure nothing toxic had made its way into the school.

The Environmental Protection Agency, along with other partners, gave the all-clear that afternoon after an inspection.

The EPA says they were contacted Monday by the state fire marshal to help with the tire fire, assess the school and homes nearby.

The issues with tire fires are the toxic chemicals that can be released through the smoke, carcinogens that can cause cancer, and upper respiratory problems. With all that in mind, officials wanted to make sure kids weren't exposed.

Duane Newell, federal on-scene coordinator with the EPA, said, "We went into a lot of the classrooms, assessed with our monitors, and did visual inspections of any particulate or residue left over, and we couldn't find anything."

Newell also says the EPA inspected the school's HVAC system and filters. He says it doesn't appear as though the units were impacted. There was some particulate on two filters, but the blackness was minimal.

As of Tuesday the tire fire was contained, but not completely out. Newell says it could take a couple of days to a week still. After that the ground will be sampled for contamination.