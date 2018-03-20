Seeking nominations for Pueblo's Senior Citizen of the Year

There's only 10 days left to nominate Pueblo's Senior Citizen of the Year.

Nominees must be at least 60 years old and have made big contributions to the Pueblo community through volunteer services.

On Tuesday, News 5 spoke with last year's winner, 76-year-old Mary Helen Sandoval. She's been volunteering in Pueblo for many years and says serving is at the heart of the community.

Sandoval said, "There are so many people that help so many different areas. You know somebody, somebody out there that is giving back to the community. Let's find that person and recognize them because it was a wonderful opportunity for me."

If you'd like to nominate someone applications are due March 30.

For more information about the award click here.

