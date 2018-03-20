House bill passed that would ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors

The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors.
House Bill 18-1245 passed with a 7-6 vote out of the Public Health Care and Human Services Committee of the Colorado House of Representatives. The bill would ban a licensed physician that specializes in psychiatric care or a licensed, certified, or registered mental health care provider from conducting conversion therapy for a patient under 18 years old.
According to the bill, conversion therapy means any efforts in changing a person's sexual orientation, including attempts to change behavior or reduce sexual attractions and feelings towards people of the same sex.
This bill has been introduced in three previous sessions.
One of the state's advocacy organizations for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people and their families, One Colorado, released a statement from the Executive Director applauding the members who voted yes.
