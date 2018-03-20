Bill to ban conversion therapy advances in Colorado House

A bill that would ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ children passed out of committee in the Colorado House of Representatives Tuesday.

House Bill 18-1245 passed with a 7-6 vote out of the Public Health Care and Human Services Committee. The bill would ban a licensed physician that specializes in psychiatric care or a licensed, certified, or registered mental health care provider from conducting conversion therapy for patients younger than 18.

The bill characterized conversion therapy as any effort to change a person's sexual orientation, including attempts to change behavior or reduce sexual attractions and feelings towards people of the same sex.

This bill has been introduced in three previous sessions, but did not pass the senate.