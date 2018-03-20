Quantcast

Bill to ban conversion therapy advances in Colorado House - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Bill to ban conversion therapy advances in Colorado House

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

A bill that would ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ children passed out of committee in the Colorado House of Representatives Tuesday.

House Bill 18-1245 passed with a 7-6 vote out of the Public Health Care and Human Services Committee. The bill would ban a licensed physician that specializes in psychiatric care or a licensed, certified, or registered mental health care provider from conducting conversion therapy for patients younger than 18.

The bill characterized conversion therapy as any effort to change a person's sexual orientation, including attempts to change behavior or reduce sexual attractions and feelings towards people of the same sex. 

This bill has been introduced in three previous sessions, but did not pass the senate.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:50:58 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

  • Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:59:18 GMT

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?