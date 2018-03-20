Fremont County Clerk arrested, accused of embezzling more than $200k

Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation of their own.
According to the county, that investigation revealed what appeared to be "irregular financial activity" from Barr's office. Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and a misdemeanor harassment charge.
The Canon City Police Department said it has worked with the FBI over the last six months on the investigation, and brought an affidavit to a judge, who issued a warrant for Barr's arrest.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT
News 5 Investigates received a tip last summer that Barr might have mismanaged county finances for own gain and altered records as a cover up. After Cañon City Police began their investigation, Barr removed herself from operations at the Clerk and Recorders office. She returned several months later.
Barr turned herself in to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. She is now being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond.
The Board of County Commissioners said the clerk's office will remain open and will be run by Chief Deputy Clerk Dotty Gardunio, who took over for Barr after she removed herself from the office last fall.
READ THE COMPLETE ARREST AFFIDAVIT BELOW
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.
The family of fallen Deputy Micah Flick is getting some major help from El Paso County. Thanks to a new policy passed by the county's Board of Retirement on Monday, any family of a fallen officer will receive quicker access to their pensions.