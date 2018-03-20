Fremont County Clerk arrested

Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation of their own.

According to the county, that investigation revealed what appeared to be "irregular financial activity" from Barr's office. Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and a misdemeanor harassment charge.

The Canon City Police Department said it has worked with the FBI over the last six months on the investigation, and brought an affidavit to a judge, who issued a warrant for Barr's arrest.

News 5 Investigates received a tip last summer that Barr might have mismanaged county finances for own gain and altered records as a cover up. After Cañon City Police began their investigation, Barr removed herself from operations at the Clerk and Recorders office. She returned several months later.

Barr turned herself in to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. She is now being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond.

The Board of County Commissioners said the clerk's office will remain open and will be run by Chief Deputy Clerk Dotty Gardunio, who took over for Barr after she removed herself from the office last fall.