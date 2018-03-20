Colorado House committee to hear bill that would allow concealed carry without permit

The State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee in the Colorado House of Representatives is scheduled to hear a bill Wednesday that would allow the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The state senate narrowly passed SB 18-097 by one vote, 18-17 on March 8.
The committee is expected to discuss the bill Wednesday in a meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be held in room 271 of the capitol building and is listed third on the agenda.
If the bill makes it out of committee without changes, is passed in the House, and signed by Gov. Hickenlooper, it would allow anyone 21 and older who is allowed to carry a handgun legally to carry in a concealed manner.
It also reinforced current laws which prevent the carrying of a weapon in schools and universities within the bill language.
If signed into law, it would go into effect immediately.
