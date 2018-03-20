Quantcast

Colorado House committee to hear bill that would allow concealed - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado House committee to hear bill that would allow concealed carry without permit

Posted: Updated:
DENVER -

The State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee in the Colorado House of Representatives is scheduled to hear a bill Wednesday that would allow the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.

The state senate narrowly passed SB 18-097 by one vote, 18-17 on March 8.

The committee is expected to discuss the bill Wednesday in a meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be held in room 271 of the capitol building and is listed third on the agenda.

If the bill makes it out of committee without changes, is passed in the House, and signed by Gov. Hickenlooper, it would allow anyone 21 and older who is allowed to carry a handgun legally to carry in a concealed manner.

It also reinforced current laws which prevent the carrying of a weapon in schools and universities within the bill language.

If signed into law, it would go into effect immediately.

RELATED:

El Paso County leads Colorado with number of concealed handgun permits

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:50:58 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

  • Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:59:18 GMT

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?