Tuesday Evening Weather: Getting Warmer

Tonight's Forecast:

Some areas of clouds this evening and overnight, mainly for southern most areas. Lows will be in the 20's. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with highs mainly in the 50's and 60's, which will be slightly above average for the first full day of Spring.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 27, High - 57. Mainly clear overnight. More clouds and above average temperatures tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low - 24, High - 65. Mainly clear tonight. Warmer and mostly cloudy Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low - 28, High - 65. Clear tonight. More cloud cover tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 21, High - 50. Mainly clear overnight. Mostly cloudy Wednesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 50's. Mainly clear tonight. Mostly cloudy and a tough warmer tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Partly cloudy tonight. Mostly cloudy and above average Wednesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Mainly cloudy tonight. Mainly cloudy and slightly warmer tomorrow.

REST OF THE WEEK: A ridge continues to build over the western half of the country this week and that will bring us warmer temperatures. Highs will be warm with highs mainly in the 70's for both Thursday and Friday. Skies stay partly cloudy with winds increasing again by Friday. Windy conditions continue through the weekend and we'll likely have more red flag warnings. Temperatures fall into the 60's and low 70's for the weekend as conditions remain dry. Looking ahead, the next chance for cooler temperatures and shower potential will hold off until later Monday.