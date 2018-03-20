San Antonio blast likely tied to Austin bombings

FedEx says it has turned over "extensive evidence" to authorities after a package exploded at its processing center in the town of Schertz, north of San Antonio.



In a statement, the company says "the individual responsible" for sending the package that blew up also shipped a second package that has been secured and turned over to law enforcement.

Officials say the package bomb that exploded in San Antonio apparently went out from a FedEx store in the Austin enclave of Sunset Valley and was addressed to an Austin home. It blew up on a conveyer belt at the FedEx ground center in Schertz.



FedEx says it gave authorities evidence "related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems."



A company spokeswoman subsequently refused to say if that second package might have been linked to a suspicious package that authorities seized at another FedEx shipping facility on Tuesday, this one in south Austin, near the city's airport.



Four other package bombs have exploded in Austin since March 2.

Austin police say they've responded to 1,257 calls in the last two weeks from people worried that suspicious packages could be bombs.

No arrests have been made in the five bombings that have rocked the Austin area since the first bombing.

