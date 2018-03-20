Bo the Patrol Dog practices lift evacuation skills at Loveland Ski Area

Nice work Bo! Bo the Patrol Dog practicing his lift evacuation skills. ????

Video Brendan O'Connor #lovelandskiarea #cowx #dogs pic.twitter.com/etnunLHhry — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) March 20, 2018

Bo the Patrol Dog proved his skills during evacuation training at Loveland Ski Area Tuesday.

Bo was placed in a harness and slowly lowered on a bungee from a chair lift to two workers below.

In a video on Twitter, Bo nervously wagged his tail on the way down but kept his cool as he was safely greeted on the ground.