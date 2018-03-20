Quantcast

Bo the Patrol Dog practices lift evacuation skills at Loveland Ski Area

Bo the Patrol Dog proved his skills during evacuation training at Loveland Ski Area Tuesday.

Bo was placed in a harness and slowly lowered on a bungee from a chair lift to two workers below. 

In a video on Twitter, Bo nervously wagged his tail on the way down but kept his cool as he was safely greeted on the ground. 

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

