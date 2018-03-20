Smoke visible in grass fire off Woodmen in Colorado Springs

Video of the grass fire off of woodman road. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/JQ2ZytsDDg— Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 20, 2018
Multiple agencies are working a grass fire off Woodmen east of Mohawk Road in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police originally tweeted there was a vehicle fire in that area.
Flames are active. People are asked to avoid the area, as traffic delays are expected.
Some heavy fuel east of Banning Lewis Prep. Academy. Lots of dirt in the area where home are being built. Does not look like homes are in danger. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/5PrfEymMnZ— Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 20, 2018
Heavy smoke is visible, so far no structures are threatened at this time.
(Photo Courtesy: Jennifer McDonald)
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.
The family of a 2-year-old Nain Dominguez said they're devastated following his death, which is being investigated as an accidental death by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
