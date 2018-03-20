Smoke visible in grass fire off Woodmen in Colorado Springs

Video of the grass fire off of woodman road. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/JQ2ZytsDDg — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 20, 2018

Multiple agencies are working a grass fire off Woodmen east of Mohawk Road in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police originally tweeted there was a vehicle fire in that area.

Flames are active. People are asked to avoid the area, as traffic delays are expected.

Some heavy fuel east of Banning Lewis Prep. Academy. Lots of dirt in the area where home are being built. Does not look like homes are in danger. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/5PrfEymMnZ — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 20, 2018

Heavy smoke is visible, so far no structures are threatened at this time.

(Photo Courtesy: Jennifer McDonald)