Colorado Springs grass fire contained, public asked to avoid EB Woodmen

Video of the grass fire off of woodman road. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/JQ2ZytsDDg — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) March 20, 2018

Multiple agencies were working a grass fire off Woodmen east of Mohawk Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:08 p.m. the fire is contained but firefighters will continue to extinguish hot spots.

Per Incident Commander the #WoodmenRoadFire is contained at this time. Please continue to avoid EB Woodmen Rd. Fire apparatus will remain on the roadway as firefighters work on extinguishing hot spots. — Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) March 20, 2018

Colorado Springs Police originally tweeted there was a vehicle fire in that area.

Heavy smoke was visible from nearby areas. According to CSFD, the grass fire moved across Tamlin Road, which entered an oak patch causing the darker heavier smoke.

Crews battled the fire with 15-20 mph winds, CSFD said. No structures were threatened.

The public is asked to continue avoid Woodmen Road from Marksheffel Road to Meridian Road due to heavy wildfire activity.