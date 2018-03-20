Construction to begin this spring for curb ramp accessibility project

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the first construction in support of a statewide curb ramp accessibility initiative is underway.

According to a release, CDOT has executed a program to assure all curb ramps on state highways are accessible to people with disabilities. This is funded through the Colorado State Transportation Commission.

CDOT says the goal is provide functional accessibility to all travelers by 2021.

The construction project will only address the reconstruction or modification of curb ramps that will help reach the goal in creating functional ramp accessibility throughout the state. “CDOT is committed to ensuring mobility for all travelers regardless of ability. We are excited to take this significant step toward demonstrating that commitment by allocating considerable financial, programmatic, and human resources to the effort,” said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis.

CDOT says between 2013 and 2017, staff and consultants visited more than 20,000 ramps in Colorado to measure geometrics in relation to accessibility. The curb ramps were then prioritized by key factors like steepness and whether there was enough space to turn a wheelchair.

The construction of the curb-ramps only project will start in Denver and Dolores this spring and will continue throughout the state for the next four years.

This is all available online, for more information on the project, click HERE.