State government revenue rising - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

State government revenue rising

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO -

Colorado's strong economy and the new federal tax law are boosting the state government's revenues.
  
That's the word from the state's chief legislative and executive branch economists.
  
They told lawmakers Monday that general fund revenue could increase significantly in the fiscal year that begins July 1 - up to $1.3 billion more than is budgeted for the current fiscal year.
  
Their forecasts are used by the bipartisan Joint Budget Committee to draft the 2018-2019 state budget.
  
The federal tax law is encouraging business investment and will increase state tax collections, which are tied to higher federal tax collections.
  
The economists warn the state's outlook could change quickly depending on unforeseen economic or political developments at home and abroad.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

