Carson Midway Fire: Update on homes lost, concerns about trash piles

A meeting with the Board of County Commissioners in El Paso County brought up quite a few concerns regarding the Carson Midway Fire.

The El Paso County Director of Public Works said only two homes were lost in the Carson Midway Fire. Originally, officials said three homes were lost in the fire that evacuated many from the area over the weekend.

The Director of Public Works said emergency crews thought a third foundation was a home that was lost, but that was not the case.

Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum gave the commissioners a timeline of the Carson Midway Fire. He said Hanover Fire started to monitor the fire at 9:45 a.m. Friday, but communication between agencies was a major issue.

Chief Tatum said the current resource management system crashed due to the overload of first responders, so he suggested a better system to turn over command of a fire like this, as "several missteps were made."

The chief also asked the County Commission to strengthen trash and dumping laws in the county since that was one big issue encountered during the fire.

The chief also wants the County Commission to strengthen trash and dumping laws in the county to deal with some of the problems encountered during the fire. #carsonmidwayfire pic.twitter.com/igLTNEnory — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 20, 2018

The fire is 100 percent contained, but there is a tire pile that is still burning causing serious concerns. The materials are considered hazardous to humans as heavy metals are released into the air.

A smoke warning was issued to residents within a half mile of the tire fire Monday. The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management urged any residents within that radius of the tire fire to consider leaving if they experience any health issues.

About two million gallons of water were used on the fire, not including any water from Fort Carson, according to Chief Tatum.

The El Paso County Health Department reminds all evacuees who have returned to their homes to get a kit from the country before they start to clean up.