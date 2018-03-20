Grass fire in Pueblo likely caused by carelessness

A grass fire that is burning near the Hwy 50 bypass in Pueblo was likely caused by carelessness from a passerby.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the call came in around 11:15 a.m. The area is filled with heavy brush, mature trees, and dense vegetation that is still burning.

The fire is now controlled and not spreading. Officials say about 2-3 acres have burned with no structures threatened.

Fire officials say this is the second wildfire call in Pueblo today, the first fire was at Eastwood Heights early this morning. It was easily controlled and didn't threaten any structures either.

Firefighters are likely to be at the current fire for the next hour.