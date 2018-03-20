Quantcast

Grass fire in Pueblo likely caused by carelessness

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

A grass fire that is burning near the Hwy 50 bypass in Pueblo was likely caused by carelessness from a passerby. 

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the call came in around 11:15 a.m. The area is filled with heavy brush, mature trees, and dense vegetation that is still burning.

The fire is now controlled and not spreading. Officials say about 2-3 acres have burned with no structures threatened. 

Fire officials say this is the second wildfire call in Pueblo today, the first fire was at Eastwood Heights early this morning. It was easily controlled and didn't threaten any structures either.

Firefighters are likely to be at the current fire for the next hour. 

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

  • Son kills father during family dispute in Fountain overnight

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:50:58 GMT
    A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

  • Some PS3 owners could be eligible for $65 refund

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:59:18 GMT

    If you still have a "fat" PlayStation 3, you might be entitled to some money.

